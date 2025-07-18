Aid for Friends invites people to upcoming summer swimming fundraiser

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Aid for Friends is approaching the date of their thirteenth annual 'Splish and Splash' fundraiser event, scheduled for August 1, to raise money for Pocatello's homeless shelter.

The event will be held at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex; a ticket to the fundraiser includes admission to the pools and waterslides, dinner, and entry into raffles for prizes like a television, date night passes to local hotels, and more. All proceeds from the event will go to supporting Aid for Friends shelter operations.

"This shelter belongs to the community; we want the community to be part of everything that goes on here at the shelter," said Tami Moore, shelter manager for Aid for Friends. "We need the community support, and as we have increased our beds, it takes more money, it takes more supplies, it takes more case management time... we are unable to continue the increase until we're able to get the money that we need to continue the stuff that we do here."

Tickets to the Splish and Splash fundraiser are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Aid for Friends is also asking for donations of gently-used or new swimsuits so shelter guests can also enjoy the swimming fundraiser fun on Friday, August 1, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Swimsuit donations can be dropped of at the Aid for Friends shelter at 209 E Lewis St in Pocatello. For more information on the Splish and Splash fundraiser, you can visit the Aid for Friends website or find them on Facebook.