Bannock County Coroner honored with award for support of people in crisis and survivors of abuse

Sarah O'Banion (left) of the Family Services Alliance presents Coroner Torey Danner with Partner of the Year award.
today at 12:18 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho honored Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner with their prestigious' '2025 Partner of the Year' award for his work with vulnerable communities in the Pocatello area.

The Partner of the Year award recognizes Coroner Danner's service as co-president of the Southeast Idaho Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force, his fundraising efforts for area nonprofits benefiting survivors of violence and human trafficking, his commitment to accessible suicide prevention resources, and his day-to-day work with families experiencing crisis and tragedy.

"I'm grateful, I'm appreciative–it wasn't expected," said Coroner Danner. "...I don't think anybody does anything for the awards, I do it because it's the right thing to do; I do it because I believe in what they [the Family Services Alliance] do."

For more information, you can visit the Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho website.

Sam Ross

