Salvation Army kicking off back-to-school donation drive starting August 1

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Salvation Army Pocatello Corps will set up collection bins at Fred Meyer for donations of school supplies benefitting local families in need; the donation drive will run through August.

Salvation Army ministry leader Bryan Makowski said they are accepting any new or gently used donations of common school supplies, including pens, pencils, notebooks, and corded headphones. The donated supplies will be made available to students in grades K-12 before the start of the new school year.

"Our main goal that the Salvation Army does is we want to let people know that we love them, we care about them, and one of the best ways that we can do that is we can help them with these practical things," said Makowski. "We see a need, we fill it."

The donation bins will be installed starting August 1 at Fred Meyer in Pocatello. The bins will be emptied regularly and divided into back-to-school kits for students in need.

For more information, visit the Pocatello Salvation Army website.