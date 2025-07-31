Museum of Clean to host first festival celebrating all things potato late August

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Museum of Clean, in partnership with Simplot and other local sponsors, will host the first 'Pocatello Potato Festival' on Saturday, August 23.

The festival will feature a potato car derby, food trucks, live music, kids' activities, a beer garden, and free french fries, all to celebrate Idaho's world-class tubers.

The Pocatello Potato Festival is free to attend. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. at the Museum of Clean located at 711 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello.