Museum of Clean to host first festival celebrating all things potato late August

today at 9:57 AM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Museum of Clean, in partnership with Simplot and other local sponsors, will host the first 'Pocatello Potato Festival' on Saturday, August 23.

The festival will feature a potato car derby, food trucks, live music, kids' activities, a beer garden, and free french fries, all to celebrate Idaho's world-class tubers.

The Pocatello Potato Festival is free to attend. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. at the Museum of Clean located at 711 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello.

