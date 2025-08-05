Pocatello vs. Chubbuck: first responders battle it out in rib-eating contest for charity

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– First responders representing Teams Pocatello and Chubbuck went head-to-head at a speed rib-eating competition at Texas Roadhouse on Monday, August 4, for a chance to benefit the winning team's chosen charity.

The rib-eating challenge kicked off the evening's Dine to Donate Fundraiser, in partnership with Texas Roadhouse, where a percentage of the restaurant's proceeds is donated to a charitable organization.

"It's a good time for our first responders to give them something not an emergency and just give back to the community," said Kim Flores, store marketer for the Pocatello Texas Roadhouse.

Team Pocatello duked it out for a chance to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho; Team Chubbuck chose to fight for the Bright Tomorrow's Child Advocacy Center.

In the end, Team Pocatello came out victorious after the five-man team of police officers, firefighters, and paramedics each downed an entire rack of ribs in a relay-style race in under 30 minutes.

After Texas Roadhouse totals the amount raised from the Dine to Donate Fundraiser, the money will be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.

"It was amazing, but we're glad Pocatello won," said Mona Mannan, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho. "It was a great event, a great, great show from the community, and we're happy to be here to see the support."

Mannan said the donation from the night will be used to fund their local after-school programs, STEM-centered activities, and child mental health programs.