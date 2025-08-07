Nearly-completed trail along I-15 will expand pedestrian access through Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf Greenway Foundation has announced the new 'Idaho Central Credit Union Connecting Communities Trail' will be ready for its first pedestrians within the next few weeks.

The Connecting Communities Trail is a 1.5-mile walking/biking path stretching between the Bannock County Events Center and Pocatello Creek Road intersection along I-15. The Portneuf Greenway Foundation planned the new trail in partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department as part of the I-86/I-15 Interchange update project.

"We call it 'Connecting Communities' because it's really going to serve to connect this Highland neighborhood with the rest of Pocatello, help connect Pocatello and Chubbuck," said Dan Harelson, president of the board of directors for the Portneuf Greenway Foundation. "...we really feel like it's a connecting facility that will be a big benefit for the community."

Paving on the trail is now complete, and ITD is finishing fencing along the path before it's officially open to the public.

ITD and the Portneuf Greenway Foundation are asking people to stay off the path until the fencing is installed for the safety of pedestrians and pets, as the unfenced trail runs near the busy interstate.

The Idaho Central Credit Union Connecting Communities Trail is part of a larger project by the City of Pocatello and Portneuf Greenway Foundation to construct a series of pedestrian paths linking the Portneuf Wellness Complex to Idaho State University.