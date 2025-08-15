Pocatello pharmacy celebrates milestone anniversary with community barbecue

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello's Maag Prescription and Medical Supply hosted a community barbecue celebrating 75 years of business on Friday.

Pharmacy owner Traci Maag said the 'customer appreciation barbecue' was their way of thanking the generations of Pocatellans who have relied on the pharmacy for their medical needs over the decades.

"The community is what keeps us in business–without them, we're not here," said Traci. "Most of these people, their parents, their grandparents, they've all come in, so it's just a great way for us to extend the family feel and to make them part of our lives and part of our daily lives; our customer service is really the most important piece of our business, and so this is kind of the least we can do for the community."

Maag Prescription and Medical Supply was founded in 1950 by Irv and Genevieve Maag and passed down through the Maag family to the current owners, Gary and Traci Maag, who bought the business in 2023.

