Dollar Lake Fire swells to over 13,000 acres, public meeting tonight at 6

SUBLETTE COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) — The Dollar Lake Fire in Sublette County, Wyoming, has now burned 13,449 acres in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The fire, which began last Thursday, August 21, remains at 0% containment.

Fire officials will provide a public update on Tuesday, August 26, at 6:00 PM at the Sublette County Public Library, located at 155 S. Tyler Ave. in Pinedale.

According to the Forest Service, firefighters completed on Monday constructing a dozer line and conducting burn-out operations to protect the Red Cliff Bible Camp. Crews also accomplished several other objectives, including cleaning up hot spots in both the interior of the fire and along the fire line, preparing structure protection around the lodge, and beginning to tie control lines into anchor points, according to a release.

Tuesday, fire crews are reportedly looking to take advantage of forecasted favorable weather to continue cleaning up problem areas and building more containment and contingency lines with the help of air support.

A mandatory "GO" evacuation order is in effect for a five-mile radius around Dollar Lake and for the Red Cliff Bible Camp.

Residents in the following areas are currently at a "SET" status, indicating they should be prepared to evacuate:

Moose Gypsum Road

Hill Road

Valley View Trail

Hecox Road

Pine Drive

Rock Creek Road

Brookie Lane

White Point Road

Rainbow Drive

Trout Drive

Cutthroat Drive

River Road

Cattle Drive Lane

Terrace Drive

Half-way Drive

Galley Lane

All residents living along US Hwy 352 South to Richard Lane.

Residents in the Kendall Valley area are currently at a READY evacuation status, meaning they should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice. For additional evacuation information, click HERE.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest has issued a closure order for the area around the fire, including the Green River Lakes Road. The closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety. Additionally, Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across the entire forest.