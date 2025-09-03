Fair food that’s surprisingly fair to your diet
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The food at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is one of the things that draws people back every year. From cheeseburgers and nachos to deep-fried cheesecakes, vendors at the fair offer a variety of cuisine options. However, with all these indulgent choices, it can feel hard to stick to a healthier diet.
Today, Local News 8 scouted out some tasty fair foods that won’t derail your diet. Jordynne Austin works at Creamy Creations where they offer a fruit smoothie. She estimates their smoothies are between 300 and 500 calories.
“Our smoothies start with the cream base and then we add some ice, and some 7 up and some fruit puree,” said Austin.
You can also find chocolate-covered strawberries, lemonades and fruit cups for a refresh on a hot, summer day. Juan Morales is the owner of Morales Homemade.
“This is one of our bestsellers. It's our mango fruit cup, “ said Morales. “It is what we consider fresh, no added nonsense, natural sugars and really tasty.”
If you’re looking for a more filling meal, you can choose from a selection of rice bowl with meats like chicken or shrimp. There’s also fried trout and Mexican street corn. While being healthy is a good goal, one customer at the Good Wok said the fair is a time to indulge.
“You don't come to the fair to get a low calorie food when you get deep fried stuff,” Wyn Seeley,” It's once a year. Who cares?"
If you want to indulge in the fair food, Local News 8 has a deal for you. Thursday, we will be collecting school supplies for discounted entry until 1 p.m. If you bring a carton of crayons, a ream of paper, or even a package of pencils or pens, you can get into the fair for just $5.