Fair food that’s surprisingly fair to your diet

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The food at the Eastern Idaho State Fair is one of the things that draws people back every year. From cheeseburgers and nachos to deep-fried cheesecakes, vendors at the fair offer a variety of cuisine options. However, with all these indulgent choices, it can feel hard to stick to a healthier diet.

Today, Local News 8 scouted out some tasty fair foods that won’t derail your diet. Jordynne Austin works at Creamy Creations where they offer a fruit smoothie. She estimates their smoothies are between 300 and 500 calories.

Mango fruit cu at Morales Homemade.

“Our smoothies start with the cream base and then we add some ice, and some 7 up and some fruit puree,” said Austin.

You can also find chocolate-covered strawberries, lemonades and fruit cups for a refresh on a hot, summer day. Juan Morales is the owner of Morales Homemade.

“This is one of our bestsellers. It's our mango fruit cup, “ said Morales. “It is what we consider fresh, no added nonsense, natural sugars and really tasty.”

If you’re looking for a more filling meal, you can choose from a selection of rice bowl with meats like chicken or shrimp. There’s also fried trout and Mexican street corn. While being healthy is a good goal, one customer at the Good Wok said the fair is a time to indulge.

“You don't come to the fair to get a low calorie food when you get deep fried stuff,” Wyn Seeley,” It's once a year. Who cares?"

If you want to indulge in the fair food, Local News 8 has a deal for you. Thursday, we will be collecting school supplies for discounted entry until 1 p.m. If you bring a carton of crayons, a ream of paper, or even a package of pencils or pens, you can get into the fair for just $5.