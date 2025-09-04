SEICAA making fundraising push to support essential local programs through the end of the year

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SIECAA) is making a final fundraising push through their 'Hand Up' donation campaign through the last few months of 2025.

SEICAA is a non-profit organization with dozens of local programs for people in need, including affordable housing, energy bill assistance, free clothing closets, Meals on Wheels, and more.

Through their Hands Up campaign, SEICAA is asking people to help them raise $50,000 by the end of the year to support their many programs.

"We truly believe that the hard-working people of southeast Idaho just need a little hand up right now," said Joe Borich, CEO of SEICAA. "This campaign is going to serve all of our programs, and this is going to be able to help all of those people and this money that is raised is going to go directly back into the communities."

SEICAA has currently raised $11,000 of their $50,000 goal. To donate to the campaign or for more information, you can visit the SEICAA website.