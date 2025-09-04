Skip to Content
Local News

SEICAA making fundraising push to support essential local programs through the end of the year

KIFI
By
New
today at 1:25 PM
Published 2:32 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SIECAA) is making a final fundraising push through their 'Hand Up' donation campaign through the last few months of 2025.

SEICAA is a non-profit organization with dozens of local programs for people in need, including affordable housing, energy bill assistance, free clothing closets, Meals on Wheels, and more.

Through their Hands Up campaign, SEICAA is asking people to help them raise $50,000 by the end of the year to support their many programs.

"We truly believe that the hard-working people of southeast Idaho just need a little hand up right now," said Joe Borich, CEO of SEICAA. "This campaign is going to serve all of our programs, and this is going to be able to help all of those people and this money that is raised is going to go directly back into the communities."

SEICAA has currently raised $11,000 of their $50,000 goal. To donate to the campaign or for more information, you can visit the SEICAA website.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content