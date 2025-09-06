Skip to Content
CEI Nursing Student to participate in Miss America Pageant

today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:36 AM

A nursing student at the College of Eastern Idaho is representing the Gem state on the national stage.

Ellie Daniels was crowned Miss Idaho earlier this summer and will now compete in the Miss America pageant tomorrow evening.

She’s currently in Orlando, Florida, preparing for the big night while juggling her studies in CEI's registered nursing program.

The competition highlights leadership, academic achievement, and community impact. 

These are values Daniels says reflect her own journey as a student and scholarship recipient.

You can watch the Miss America pageant Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on the Miss America Youtube channel.  

Abi Martin

