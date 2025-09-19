ISU hosting first ever ‘Bengal Street Party’ to finish off Celebration Week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University is ending 'ISU Celebration Week' with the first Bengal Street Party on Friday, September 19.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be closed off to make way for food, games, prize giveaways, live music, and more.

The Bengal Street Party will run from 4 to 7 PM. The campus community and the public are invited to attend.

On Saturday, Idaho State University will unveil the new 'Papenberg Hall of Champions', a tribute mural to Bengal Athletics, at the ICCU Alumni Center. The unveiling will be followed by ISU Football's season opener against Lincoln University at the ICCU Dome.

For more information, check out the events calendar page on ISU's website.