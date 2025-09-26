“He was my boyfriend”: Ellen DeGeneres honors Tayt Andersen after his passing

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of a beloved guest from her former talk show. Tayt Andersen, who appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' multiple times, passed away at age 19 following complications from cancer and a recent infection. Tayd lived in Rigby when he appeared on the show.

Born with half a heart, Tayt underwent 12 surgeries before age 9 and found comfort in Ellen’s show during recovery. Ellen shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, recalling how Tayt jokingly called her his girlfriend, and she lovingly called him her boyfriend.

His family says Tayt died peacefully on September 26, surrounded by love. They described him as joyful and resilient, and said goodbye with his favorite movies and books.

Ellen, visibly emotional, said, “He brought joy and laughter into every room. I will miss him.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-tayt-battle-cancer.

We dove into our archives and found a story when Tayt first met Ellen. You can watch that in the video above.