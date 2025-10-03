“More people, less food” Demand soars amid donation drop, government shutdown concern

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket is grappling with a seasonal spike in food insecurity, compounded by the ongoing government shutdown, while simultaneously facing historic lows in donations.

The Food Basket has seen donations drop by a staggering 400,000 pounds over the past year. This means directors are now forced to feed significantly more families with significantly fewer resources.

While a spike in food insecurity is common as fall approaches, Executive Director Ariel Jackson confirms the changes in government programs, such as food stamps or SNAP benefits, have contributed to the influx. Jensen says that in the event of a long-term government shutdown, the Food Basket is planning for special food distribution for local government workers.

"We still have government workers who have to go to work, and they're not able to pay their bills right now," said Ariel Jackson, Executive Director of the Community Food Basket. And they've probably never really been in a position where they needed that extra help. So we're trying to put something together to address that need, even if it's temporary. Hopefully it's temporary, but we don't want anyone to not know where to go to get some help."

The Community Food Basket is currently in the middle of its critical, month-long food drive designed to restock the pantry ahead of the harsh winter season. The Food Basket is encouraging all community members to contribute non-perishable food items or make a monetary donation to ensure no neighbor goes hungry this winter. For more information, click HERE.