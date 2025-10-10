“Rosary Rally” to be held in Idaho Falls Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Catholic Community is inviting the public to join them in prayer at a “Rosary Rally” on Saturday at 3:00 PM.

The rally is one of 23,000 that will be held across the country as part of a campaign from “America Needs Fatima,” an organization dedicated to spreading the message from events in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917, which revolved around apparitions of the Virgin Mary.

“That was one of the petitions from Our Lady, to pray the Rosary as a way to become more faithful, to grow in your faith, and to get closer to God,” says rally organizer Carlos Estrada.

He also says you don’t even need to be Catholic to pray the Rosary, and even if you don’t own a set of Rosary beads, they will be happy to provide you with one.

Estrada also feels this year’s rally is more important than ever.

“We have thought about all these divisions happening in the United States,” he says. “We need to go back to mercy, really, to be merciful with each other, to be loving with each other. That's what this nation needs to get back to.”

Estrada says last year’s event had a great turnout, and organizers are expecting an even bigger one this year.

It will be held outside Christ the King Church on the corner of 17th and Woodruff in Idaho Falls.