Idaho legislator answers questions about transgender athlete case going to Supreme Court

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A federal judge has ruled that the Idaho law banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports will continue going before the Supreme Court.

That's despite the fact that Lindsay Hecox, the former Boise State athlete who brought the case up in the first place, attempted to withdraw her lawsuit.

In September 2025, Hecox requested that the case be dropped, citing the fact that she was no longer involved in college sports, as well as the rising public scrutiny of the case.

However, the legal team led by Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador pushed back against the dismissal request, saying Hecox's attempt to end the legal battle was only a way to prevent a supreme court ruling on the issue.

The motion to drop the case was denied, and is now proceeding to the Supreme Court.

This means the ruling on the case could set precedent for other states concerning transgender athletes in Women's sports, and the Labrador is confident in the legal legs his case is standing on.

