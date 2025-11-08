Annual Bonneville Fall Bazaar and Craft Fair Brings in Thousands

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The 15th annual fall bazaar and craft fair brought in thousands from around the area today at Bonneville High School.

Vendors sold everything from homemade treats to holiday home decor and clothing. Vendor Beth Milligan has been selling for 25 years. She and her family spend the year creating holiday-themed home decor and look forward to interacting with customers and selling at the bazaar.

Other artists do their work live at the craft fair, so customers can watch them create. 14-year-old Naarya Noel has been painting for two years and sells her nature and animal paintings at the fall bazaar. Another artist offered live graphite portraits, which took her just minutes to sketch.

The venue was bustling all day with families doing their holiday shopping and mother-daughter duos out for a fun afternoon. Other handmade goods included woodwork, crochet animals, baby clothing, backpacks, handbags and plenty of locally crafted wines and pastries.