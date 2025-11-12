Skip to Content
Parental Choice Tax Credit explained at town hall style meetings

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - You can get your questions about Idaho's Parental Choice tax credit answered Wednesday night at a town hall meeting in Idaho Falls.

 Idaho State Representative Wendy Horman and some guests will be on hand to explain the program, which allows parents to apply for a tax credit of up to $5,000 for each eligible student, for expenses like tutoring, homeschooling, private school, and transportation.

Students with a qualifying disability are eligible for up to $7,500.

Wednesday's meeting will be at the Holiday Inn on 3005 South Fork Boulevard in Idaho Falls from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

A meeting in Pocatello will be held on Thursday, November 13th, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the Hampton Inn on 151 Vista Drive.

Stephanie Lucas

