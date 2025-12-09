A portion of Pocatello pathway closed for erosion improvements

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

POCATELLO, Idaho - Beginning today, December 9, portions of the Monte Vista to Pocatello Creek Road Pathway will be temporarily closed as crews complete the final phase of construction on the new multi-use pathway. The closure is necessary to perform erosion and sediment control improvements, specifically addressing water runoff from I-15 into the pathway.

This work is expected to limit public access for several days, with crews aiming to complete enhancements as quickly as possible. The City anticipates minimal disruption to the community, and the pathway will reopen once the final improvements are finished.

The pathway project is nearing substantial completion. Construction has included excavation and backfill, asphalt and concrete paving, installation of retaining walls, storm drainage systems, and a new rectangular rapid flashing beacon with ADA-accessible ramps to improve safety and connectivity on the south side of Monte Vista Drive.

Once completed, the pathway will operate independently of vehicle traffic, greatly improving safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists. It is designed to connect to Pocatello’s existing pathway network and enhance mobility between nearby residential neighborhoods and surrounding commercial areas.

Funding for the project is provided through a Transportation Alternatives Program Grant, administered by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council. The required 7.34% local match is being fully funded by community nonprofit partners, including the Portneuf Health Trust and the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, resulting in no financial burden to the City of Pocatello for construction.

For additional information on City of Pocatello projects, visit projects.pocatello.gov.