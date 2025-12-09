The cold reality – winter is tougher for our senior citizens

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The cold season is a difficult time for many people, especially senior citizens. Winter weather brings joint pain, illnesses, depression, and more.

"They seem to stay more isolated, and they deal with depression," says Melissa Hope, Executive Director of the Madison County Senior Citizen Center. "They don't go out because it's cold. So it is very easy for seniors to become depressed, isolated, and they don't take care of themselves as well because they're not out."

Hope says this is an important time to check on your neighbors. She says just last week, a senior volunteer fell and was calling for help for over 45 minutes before someone noticed.

Hope says the holidays are an excellent time to volunteer at the Senior Center as well. They need help from the community to provide meals and a checkup for the isolated seniors in Madison County. Right now, the number of seniors needing help is up, and donations are down.

