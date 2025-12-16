Pocatello Police looking for endangered missing man

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police have issued a endangered missing person alert for Paul Eldridge, Jr.

The 61 year old man was last seen at the Gateway Transitional Care Center on 527 Memorial Drive in Pocatello around 6:20 p.m. on Monday.

Eldridge is described as an indigenous male, 5 foot 4 inches tall, 170 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

An safety alert said he left the care facility and didn't return and is need of important medication.

If you have seen Eldridge, call the Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100.