Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad Gives State of the City Report

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Following tonight's regular city council meeting, Mayor Brian Blad gave the annual State of the City Report, offering a recap of the city's biggest accomplishments in 2025.

One item of note on tonight's meeting agenda was the acceptance of the votes for the general November mayoral election as well as the December 2nd runoff election. Mayor-elect Mark Dahlquist was in attendance at tonight's address.

The State of the City Report was shown as a video to all at the City Hall this evening. The video speech showcased the city's proudest moments of the year. Mayor Blad mentioned projects like the new skate park and the implementation of the new city logo. He said it's all part of the major plan to modernize the city through facility updates.

Other mentionables of the year included the Pocatello Fire department getting a new truck with a 107 foot arial ladder and the Mountain View Cemetary recieving an irrigation replacement. Mayor Blad also spoke about the extra police and firefighter training that occured this year.

Significant progress was made to programs like the Child Pedestrian Safety initiatives as well as improvement plans for local trails and programs. Mayor Blad expressed extreme gratitude for the employees of the city, stating they "show up everyday with a vision for a brighter tomorrow."

He also looks forward to handing off the city to the Dahlquist administration, feeling like he's leaving the city better than he found it sixteen years ago.

"I can say Pocatello is in better shape today than it was years ago. Financially, we're the strongest that we've ever been. I'm excited about the future for the City of Pocatello," said Blad. "We are set up to be extremely successful, and I'm confident that the future mayor and council will continue to move our community forward."