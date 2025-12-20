Skip to Content
Last-Minute Shoppers Enjoy Pocatello Winter Markets

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On the weekend before Christmas, there are still chances to get a homemade, special gift for your loved ones. Pocatello hosted two different winter markets today for last-minute shoppers.

The Museum of Clean hosted the Portneuf Valley Winter Market this afternoon complete with food trucks and live music. Shoppers enjoyed local vendors selling everything from homemade treats to crochet animals.

The indoor market offers shoppers a warmer option for small-business support as the market moves inside for the winter months. The Grinch and Santa even made special appearances for families to enjoy at the Museum of Clean. Over at Station Square, 25 local vendors show off their crafts every weekend.

