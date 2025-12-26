Skip to Content
Local News

“Buying, not returning” Idaho Falls shoppers support small business day after Christmas

KIFI
By
today at 12:44 PM
Published 12:43 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — While the day after Christmas typically marks a nationwide wave of holiday returns, small businesses in downtown Idaho Falls are seeing more shoppers buying than returning.

Despite National Retail Federation projections that 17% of holiday purchases will be returned this year, totaling an estimated $890 billion in retail reversals for the 2025 season, local shop owners say the atmosphere remains more "buy" than "bye-bye."

Local News 8 visited several downtown businesses whose owners told us that while the morning began with a quiet start, things started to pick up as the day went on. Many of these independent businesses report significantly fewer returns than in previous years. Davin Napier, co-owner of Idaho Mountain Trading, noted that the day has become an opportunity for growth rather than a loss of revenue.

"We don't actually get a lot of returns on this day. We actually usually get a lot of exchanges, which is wonderful. So we feel like we offer enough for everyone, but then they can actually just exchange it. And so it's actually a really exciting day for us," Davin Napier, Co-Owner of Idaho Mountain Trading.

Shop owners attribute this shift partly to store policies that favor exchanges or store credit over cash refunds, keeping holiday dollars within the local economy.

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

