Ammon’s annual Christmas tree bonfire set for Jan. 17

FILE: A pile of Christmas trees lay at the corner of McCowin Pak in Ammon on Jan. 20, 2023.
today at 11:00 AM
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Ammon will once again hold its annual Christmas Tree Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Residents are urged to drop off their undecorated Christmas trees on the southwest corner of McCowin Park, located at Targhee and Williams, until Jan. 17.

Organizers said Ammon firefighters will then light the fire at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin when the fire is at full burn.

There will be music, food and prizes for participants.

The Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and Fireworks Show is sponsored by Lookout Credit Union.

Curtis Jackson

