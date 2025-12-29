Skip to Content
Power County sheriff’s office searching for missing Montana man

Kee Ray Begay, Jr. was reporting missing on Dec. 21, 2025 out of Gallatin County, Montana.
today at 10:15 AM
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A missing Montana man may have been traveling in Idaho.

Kee Ray Begay, Jr. has been missing since December 21, 2025 when he last spoke to his wife in Gallatin County, Montana.

Power County Sheriff's office said agencies have pinged Begay's phone and it showed it to be on I-86 around milepost 28 near Massacre Rocks State Park.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said Begay is driving a black 2014 Dodge Avenger with Arizona license plates. They said Begay is diabetic and does not have his medication.

Begay is described to be 53 years old, with brown hair and eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 220 pounds.

If you have seen Begay or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to contact either the Power County Sheriff's Office at (208) 226-2319, the Jerome County Sheriff's office at 208-595-3300, or the Gallatin Sheriff's office at (406) 582-2100.

