East Idaho Public Health donates drug incinerator to Bonneville Sheriff’s office

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local officials are hoping people can feel confident that any unused prescriptions collected at take-back events will be destroyed safely and responsibly.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has purchased and transferred a drug incinerator to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. They said it will provide law enforcement with a secure, efficient, and environmentally responsible way to dispose of medications and illegal drugs.

The incinerator will provide disposal for all eight counties in Eastern Idaho Public Health’s jurisdiction: Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton. It will be housed and operated by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has partnered with local law enforcement on safe drug disposal initiatives, including National Drug Take Back Day, since 2019. Law enforcement agencies interested in using the incinerator can contact Lt. Zeb Graham at the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to prevention, public safety and community well-being.