Skip to Content
Local News

ISP searching for pickup involved in hit-and-run crash

By
today at 1:57 PM
Published 2:33 PM

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are looking for help in identifying the driver of a pickup involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on December 16.

That crash happened around 8:01 p.m. on I-15 near milepost 134 near Roberts.

ISP said they are looking for a white Ford pickup with silver running boards, a black toolbox in the bed, and a front push bar. The pickup had an Idaho license plate, beginning with '1J' and may have damage to the passenger side of the truck.

Dashcam footage of the crash was released by ISP.

If you witnessed the crash or have information that could help in their investigation, contact Trooper Summers at 208-510-7376.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.