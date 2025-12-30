ISP searching for pickup involved in hit-and-run crash

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are looking for help in identifying the driver of a pickup involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on December 16.

That crash happened around 8:01 p.m. on I-15 near milepost 134 near Roberts.

ISP said they are looking for a white Ford pickup with silver running boards, a black toolbox in the bed, and a front push bar. The pickup had an Idaho license plate, beginning with '1J' and may have damage to the passenger side of the truck.

Dashcam footage of the crash was released by ISP.

If you witnessed the crash or have information that could help in their investigation, contact Trooper Summers at 208-510-7376.