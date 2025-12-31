Kelly Canyon creates winter wonderland amid unseasonably warm weather

KELLY CANYON SKI RESORT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho is well known for its cold winters, and locals recognize that this is not normal weather this season.

Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, near Ririe, is working hard to make its own snow and provide skiers with a winter wonderland.

"We had a really rough start to the year," said Sam Whitlock, Director of Revenue for the ski resort. "We have spent a lot of time and energy recently investing in our snowmaking. We have great snowmakers. They're here most nights, all night long, making snow.”

Making snow is nothing new for them. However, in years past, these machines were used to enhance the existing snow. They have now become the cornerstone of making skiing a reality.

"Just complete bare dirt. Just dirt and grass," said Ryan Mead, lead snowmaker for the hill.

Mead says making snow requires significant time and effort. "Usually for a run about the size behind me is a, I would say about 2 to 3 days of good, solid 24-hour snowmaking,” Mead said.

People shiver with excitement in a not-so-cold winter.

"Well, the public wants to come ski, and we enjoy seeing people up here. I also thoroughly enjoy making snow, so it's a great time for everyone," Whitlock said.

A winter of more rain than snow won't loom over Kelly Canyon as their team paints a colorful future ahead.

"We just want to lower the barrier of entry to get people on the hill. So, what we can do when there's not a lot of snow is just make it a nice, welcoming environment. Later this year, we're going to have a lot of fun things going on. Fun events. So while we can't control the snow, we can make it as fun as possible," Whitlock said.

Kelly Canyon plans to be open through the winter, but warmer conditions could change that.

Be sure to check out their Facebook page for any updates.