Legislative District 32 Selects Nominees to Fill Representative Horman’s Seat

Representative Wendy Horman has resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives, effective January 5, 2026, to take a new position with the Trump Administration in Washington, D.C.

Legislative District 32 has chosen three people to be considered as her replacement. The Governor will pick one of them to serve the rest of her term. The nominees are Erin Bingham, William Athay, and Stephanie Taylor-Thompson.

Overall, five candidates were interviewed on Tuesday at the Bonneville County Elections Office. The other two candidates were Kelly Golden and Brian McKellar.

Under Idaho law, when a legislative seat opens, Republican precinct committee officers pick three qualified candidates. The Governor then appoints one to fill the seat.

“I would like to thank all of the candidates who stepped forward and the precinct committee officers of Legislative District 32 for their willingness to serve,” said LD 32 Chair Maria Hatch. “The process was conducted thoughtfully and respectfully, and I appreciate the professionalism shown by everyone involved.”

The Governor is expected to make the appointment in the coming weeks.