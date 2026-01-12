Idaho State University Celebrates 125 years with Yearlong Festivities

The following is a news release from Idaho State University

POCATELLO, Idaho - All are invited to join Idaho State University as the institution celebrates an impressive milestone in 2026 - 125 years of higher education in Idaho. A series of events, historical and alumni stories, and an online memory collection board highlight the yearlong festivities.

Since its founding in 1901, Idaho State has seen many changes and challenges but one thing is certain: the past 125 years have helped shape the school into the growing university it is today, and the future holds immense potential.

How to Get Involved

Whether you're an alumni, current or previous employee, student, or community supporter, you are invited to celebrate!

Online Memory Board

Share your favorite ISU memories by posting text, photos or videos on the University’s 125th Online Memory Board. If selected, your memories may be shared publicly on social media or other platforms.

Traveling History Display

A curated selection of Idaho State’s history including the most pivotal moments, impactful people and obstacles overcome throughout the last 125 years will be showcased in a stunning visual display at various locations throughout the year.

Community Events

March 10-11, 2026 - Bengal Giving Day

March 11, 2026 - Community Wide Day of Service

September TBD, 2026 - Bengal Street Party + 125th Celebration

In the coming months, additional information will be shared about these events, and ways that everyone can join in celebrating this significant historical year.

“Like a grand oak, Idaho State University was planted with purpose, and over generations its roots have stretched wide and deep, strengthening our foundation and sustaining our growth,” said ISU President Robert Wagner. “In 2026, we proudly honor those who established and nurtured this institution, while continuing the heritage and adding to the growth that will support future generations for the next century and beyond.”

ISU’s History

At the turn of the nineteenth century, the world was changing and the communities in Southeast Idaho rallied behind a cause that would allow them to evolve with the times – education.

The Academy of Idaho was created on March 11, 1901, when Governor Frank W. Hunt signed Senate Bill 53 into law. The bill was drafted by Theodore F. Turner, former mayor of Pocatello and Idaho state senator, who is now considered the “father” of Idaho State University. Looking ever forward, Turner and all those involved 125 years ago began a tradition of community, academic excellence, and inclusion that has persevered through political opposition, the Great Depression, two world wars, crippling drought, five institutional name changes, the Spanish flu and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year is a time to celebrate the people, traditions and supporters who have contributed to ISU’s lasting legacy over the past 125 years,” said Wagner. “At the same time, we recognize our unique contract with Idaho, to continue providing higher education that is accessible, obtainable and meaningful for the state and our citizens long into the future.”

Visit isu.edu/125years or contact the Office of Marketing and Communications at marcom@isu.edu or (208) 282-3620 for more information about the 125th Anniversary Celebration.