Idaho State Police Pushing Awareness During National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the Idaho State Police is partnering with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance for the annual Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative. The five-day, nationwide effort begins today and runs through Friday, focusing on awareness of human trafficking across Idaho’s transportation corridors.

Because traffickers frequently rely on highways and commercial transportation routes, education along Idaho’s roadways plays a critical role in identifying victims and preventing further harm. Throughout 2025, ISP Commercial Vehicle Safety specialists received specialized training to better recognize trafficking indicators. This week, those specialists will focus on sharing that knowledge with drivers and members of the community.

“As commercial vehicle enforcement professionals, we see the road from a unique perspective,” Captain Jason Bailey of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Division said. “This initiative is designed to equip drivers and carriers with the ability to recognize potential signs of trafficking and to report those concerns. Increased awareness and informed reporting can make a meaningful difference for victims and our communities.”

Human trafficking crimes typically involve an act, a means and a purpose, and may include force, fraud or coercion. Data from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General highlights the challenges in identifying and prosecuting trafficking cases. Between 2020 and 2024, Idaho recorded 39 trafficking-related convictions, seven of which were felonies. During the same period, Uniform Crime Reporting data reflected only two arrests, underscoring the gap between trafficking activity and confirmed criminal cases.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a federally authorized, 24/7 confidential resource for reporting tips and connecting victims with services. In 2024, the hotline received 72 contacts from Idaho, identifying 32 potential trafficking cases involving 49 victims related to both sex and labor trafficking.

Report suspected human trafficking: