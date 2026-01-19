Staff Member Assaulted by Inmate at Idaho Maximum Security Institution

The following is a new release from the Idaho Department of Corrections

KUNA, Idaho - On Saturday, January 17, 2026, an IMSI staff member, a 56-year-old corporal, was brutally assaulted by inmate Robert David Pompa. The staff member was transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, where they remain hospitalized in stable condition.

IMSI staff immediately secured the crime scene with assistance from officers from the Idaho State Correctional Institution and the Idaho State Correctional Center. The IMSI facility returned to normal status earlier today.

Pompa is currently serving time at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution on charges of murder and battery on a correctional officer or jailer out of Madison County and burglary, aggravated battery, and unlawful discharge of a weapon out of Bannock County. Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.