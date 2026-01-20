Rexburg puts Winterfest 2026 on permanent ice due to total lack of snow

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Due to an unseasonal and total lack of snow, the City of Rexburg's Winterfest 2026 has put on permanent ice. The Rexburg Parks and Recreation Department confirmed the cancellation on Facebook.

City leadership had initially put celebration on ice, postponing the event until January 24, in hopes of a late-season storm, but with no significant snowfall in the forecast, the city chose to call off the festivities entirely.

Winterfest typically serves as a highlight of the Rexburg winter season, usually held in January or February, featuring traditions like the Cupid Cup cross-country ski race and a polar plunge.

"Without winter conditions, Winterfest won’t take place this year, but we already have some big plans in mind for our 2027 event," the city stated in their Facebook post. "Thanks for understanding, and we’ll see you next year… when winter will hopefully decide to show up."