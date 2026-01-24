Stoutin’ About at Zoo Idaho Poke Fest

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho hosted their annual Poke Fest earlier today where guests enjoyed beer on tap with a special twist.

The beer was provided by Wanderlust, who offered several kinds of high-sugar content beers. A crowd favorite was the peanut butter stout. Zoo Idaho members poke the beer with hot iron rods to enhance the flavor.

Zoo manager Pete Pruett told us the heat from the rod instantly caramelizes the malt in the beer. This gives the foamy top a marshmallow-like taste.

"You can really tell the difference, it changes the flavor," said Pruett.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Zoo Idaho. Guests look forward to making s'mores around the campfire and enjoying the mugs of beer every year.

"It's great for the community to get out there and enjoy the zoo, try some great beers," said Kevin Busick, owner of Wanderlust. "Just to get out here and have a great time."