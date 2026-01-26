Fire Burns Historic Train Tunnel in Bear Gulch Area

The following is a news release from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest

ASHTON IDAHO, January 25, 2026 – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has confirmed a fire in the historic Bear Gulch railroad tunnel, located approximately 0.4 miles from the Bear Gulch parking area along the Railroad Right-of-Way Trail.

The incident remains under investigation, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. For public safety, the Forest Service is asking visitors to avoid this section of the trail until further notice.

This incident is not related to the pile burning the Forest conducted Thursday, eight miles northwest of Bear Gulch on Ashton Hill.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Forest Service Patrol Captain Rayce Angell at 208-313-5829 or rayce.angell@usda.gov.