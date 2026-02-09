Skip to Content
Jackson Hole skier Breezy Johnson wins gold

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (KIFI) - U.S. Ski racer Breezy Johnson, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, won gold in the women's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

Johnson blazed down the run in a time of 1:36.01 to beat Germany's Emma Aicher by .04 seconds to the gold medal.

Italian skier Sofia Goggia, who lit the Olympic cauldron in Friday's opening ceremonies, finished with bronze.

Johnson's win is the first gold medal for the United States in these games.

Teammate Lindsay Vonn suffered a heartbreaking crash moments into her run after clipping a gate. Vonn was airlifted to a hospital where she underwent surgery for a fractured leg.

Johnson offered her support. "The work that we put in, the careers, I think obviously, my heart aches for her. And it's a tough road and it's a tough sport," Johnson said.

Johnson is only the second American woman in alpine skiing history win a gold medal in the downhill. The first was Vonn in 2010.

