56-Year-Old Driver Recovering after Pickup ends up in Snake River off of US 20 near Lorenzo Bridge

UPDATE:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 56-year-old driver is recovering after an early-morning encounter with wildlife left his pickup truck in a dry channel of the Snake River Thursday.

The incident took place just before 3 AM near the Lorenzo Bridge at milepost 326 of US-20. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the man was driving northbound in a 2017 Ford F350 when he swerved to avoid a deer.

The pick-up left the roadway and came to a rest in the channel of the Snake River. Fortunately, JCSO says the man only had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by his family to a local hospital.

The northbound lanes of US-20 were closed for around 30 minutes while crews retrieved the pickup from the river.

ORIGINAL:

Shared by: Stephen Rockefeller

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.