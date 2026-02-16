Idaho Falls Police investigate motorcycle accident on Broadway, I-15 underpass

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— Idaho Falls Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle on Broadway at the I-15 underpass.

As they investigate, the westbound lanes of Broadway are closed from the KJ's Gas station to the west side of the underpass, along with I-15 onramp.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

It unknown how the long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.