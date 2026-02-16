Skip to Content
Local News

Idaho Falls Police investigate motorcycle accident on Broadway, I-15 underpass

Idaho Falls police investigate a motorcycle accidenti in Idaho Falls Monday morning.
KIFI
Idaho Falls police investigate a motorcycle accidenti in Idaho Falls Monday morning.
By
New
Published 9:31 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— Idaho Falls Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle on Broadway at the I-15 underpass.

As they investigate, the westbound lanes of Broadway are closed from the KJ's Gas station to the west side of the underpass, along with I-15 onramp.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

It unknown how the long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.