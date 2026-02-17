TRAVEL ALERT: Icy roads force road closures on area highways

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) — A winter storm that brought high winds and snow is causing icy roads and power outages across the region on Tuesday morning.

US 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley is closed.

US 33 between Newdale and Tetonia is closed. They also report several slide offs along the road.

Blowing snow can be seen on the ITD camera located on US 26 at Antelope Flats on Tuesday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting several small localized power outages from Firth to St. Anthony. You can check their power outage map here.

Idaho Power is also experiencing small power outages affecting a few homes. To check their latest outage map click here.