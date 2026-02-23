Judge delays change-of-plea hearing for Taylor Aughenbaugh

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Bonneville County judge on Monday postponed a planned change-of-plea hearing for Taylor Allen Aughenbaugh after prosecutors could not confirm that victims in the case were notified of the proceeding and raised concerns about pre-sentencing reports.

Aughenbaugh was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony destruction of evidence, and two felony enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon.

Stemming from a shooting at Compass Academy parking lot in Idaho Falls on February 12, 2024.

Aughenbaugh was involved in an ongoing disagreement with 21-year-old Gabriel Perkins when they met with two large groups about 1 am to “settle the dispute.”

A fight broke out between both groups, and police video shows Aughenbaugh firing on two men, one in the upper back and one in the leg.

The video also shows then-19-year-old Gabriel Perkins shooting Alexander Barber in the head. He was sentenced to a maximum of 50 years in prison in 2025.



Aughenbaugh, who appeared in custody with his attorney, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Bonneville County. Prosecutor Randy Neal told the court that under a plea agreement, Aughenbaugh is expected to plead guilty to one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon that has been amended to encompass two victims.

“He’s going to plead guilty under the plea agreement to one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon … and that has a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison,” Neal said after the hearing.



During the hearing, Neal said the court had been relying on a recent pre-sentence investigation report (PSI) from an unrelated Bingham County case involving Aughenbaugh.



That report, he noted, focused on the Bingham County matter and did not fully detail the facts, reports and victim impact information specific to the Bonneville County cases.



Aughenbaugh’s attorney, John Malek, acknowledged the gaps in the existing PSI but argued the parties could move forward without sending the case back to probation for a new report, saying additional materials and any victim impact statements could be submitted directly to the court as sentencing exhibits.



The judge disagreed, “Victims have a right to be present under our Constitution. They have a right to notice,” said Judge Walker, adding that he could not proceed if there was no confirmation that notice was given.



Judge Walker announced that the change-of-plea hearing will be reset for Monday, March 2, at 11 a.m.