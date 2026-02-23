Local Girl Scouts visit the studio to talk about cookies

Troop 1023, one of Idaho Falls' newest Girl Scout Troops, visited the studio live this morning. This troop includes mostly has Daisy's (the youngest) in their ranks, but they are still working hard on their goals.

The top three earners, Presley, Ellie, and Caroline, were here to talk about what they like about selling, their favorite cookies, the new flavors, and where you can donate.

They let us know that if you're not into cookies, you can still donate and a box of cookies will be given to a veteran instead.

Their cute faces and fun answers--including their favorite part is "friends"--made for a warm morning here at Local News 8.

If you'd like to purchase a box, you can go to this link.