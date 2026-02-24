Skip to Content
Local News

Two people injured in head-on crash on SH-39

File: ISP
KIFI
File: ISP
By
today at 9:13 AM
Published 9:20 AM

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people were injured Monday evening in a head‑on collision on State Highway 39 near Vollmer Loop in Power County, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. when a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a juvenile heading southbound, crossed into the northbound lanes while attempting to pass a slow‑moving vehicle. The Hyundai collided head‑on with a 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by a 21‑year‑old Aberdeen man.

Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The juvenile driver was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, while the driver of the Dodge was transported by personal vehicle. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

The roadway was blocked for roughly two and a half hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.