Two people injured in head-on crash on SH-39

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people were injured Monday evening in a head‑on collision on State Highway 39 near Vollmer Loop in Power County, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. when a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a juvenile heading southbound, crossed into the northbound lanes while attempting to pass a slow‑moving vehicle. The Hyundai collided head‑on with a 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by a 21‑year‑old Aberdeen man.

Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The juvenile driver was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, while the driver of the Dodge was transported by personal vehicle. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

The roadway was blocked for roughly two and a half hours as crews worked to clear the scene.