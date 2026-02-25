Republican Leaders from Idaho and Wyoming praise Trump’s State Of The Union



BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Republican leaders in Wyoming and Idaho praised President Trump's 2026 State Of The Union address praising the administrations first-year achievments on economy, securing the southern border, and providing relief for working families.

"Under Republican leadership, Idahoans have more opportunity, more freedom, and more money in their pockets," said U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho). "In 2025 alone, we secured the border, delivered record tax relief for working families, killed the Lava Ridge project, and reined in the wasteful federal spending that fueled inflation."

Rep. Mike Simpson praised the administration's leadership after four years of previous policy failures. Simpson highlighted the enactment of what he called the largest tax cut in American history and the introduction of "Trump Accounts," a new investment program for American children.

"We now have the most secure border in American history, regulatory reform, and our servicemembers and veterans are being taken care of," Simpson said. "Crime is plummeting, inflation is down, and we’re no longer reliant on countries that hate us."

In Wyoming, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso said, “Republicans promised safety and prosperity for our nation, and we've delivered. The border is now secure. Gasoline prices are at a five-year low. Jobs are coming back to America. Wages are up. Things are more affordable.”

Barrasso shared a story of meeting Wyoming sailors on a Navy destroyer near Iran who told him the administration’s policies had saved their fathers’ jobs in the coal and power plant industries back home.

"Tax returns are going to be even higher for this year than they were last year as a result of the Working Families Tax Cuts law," Barrasso added. "That’s what it means to make America safer and more prosperous."

Looking ahead Idaho Senator Jim Risch noted the victories the White House has produced in the past year but also added “Our work is not over. I am committed to achieving even more for Idaho in the year ahead by partnering with my Senate colleagues to lower costs, ensure election integrity, and unleash American nuclear energy.”



