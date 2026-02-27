Semi rolls off Highway 22 near Dubois

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police says it is investigating a single‑vehicle rollover that happened Thursday afternoon on State Highway 22, west of Dubois.

According to ISP, the crash happened around 3:08 p.m. on February 27 near milepost 67. Troopers say a 46‑year‑old man from Centerfield, Utah was driving a 2024 Freightliner semi‑truck eastbound when the truck went off the right shoulder and rolled.

ISP reports the driver was wearing his seatbelt. He was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The roadway was briefly blocked while emergency crews responded.

Idaho State Police says the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Mud Lake Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.