Skip to Content
Local News

Arizona woman dies after falling through ice on Alexander Reservoir

MGN
By
today at 4:47 AM
Published 4:58 AM

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 27‑year‑old Arizona woman died Sunday after she and her brother fell through thin ice while attempting to fish on Alexander Reservoir, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m., when emergency dispatchers received a report that two people had broken through the ice about two miles east of Soda Springs. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find both individuals about 200 feet from the reservoir’s northern shoreline, the office said in a news release.

First responders crossed the unstable ice “at great risk,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, and were able to pull the 34‑year‑old man out of the freezing water. He was transported across the ice to safety, treated by EMTs on shore, and then taken to Caribou Medical Center. He is expected to recover.

As rescuers worked to save the man, the woman slipped underwater. A deputy of the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team entered the icy opening to locate her. She was removed from the water, treated immediately by EMTs, and transported to Caribou Medical Center. The Sheriff’s Office said she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Sheriff's office said the siblings from Arizona had walked onto the reservoir ice to fish. The ice at the location where they fell through measured only about four inches thick.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.