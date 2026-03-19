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Shark Tank Success Story Continues with Crispy Cones New Pocatello Store

KIFI | Kailey Galaviz
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New
today at 2:57 PM
Published 3:07 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho — A Rexburg business that gained national fame on the ABC show Shark Tank is opening another location in Idaho.

Crispy Cones will officially open its newest location in Pocatello on Friday March 20, bringing its signature pastry cone desserts to the community.

The company gained widespread attention after securing a deal with investor Barbara Corcoran on the hit TV show Shark Tank. Since then, the brand has expanded rapidly across the country, building a loyal customer base drawn to its unique take on dessert.

Crispy Cones specializes in warm, European-inspired pastry cones filled with soft-serve ice cream, signature spreads, and a variety of customizable toppings. The concept blends traditional pastry craftsmanship with a modern dessert experience, helping it stand out in a competitive market.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Pocatello location will host a full day of festivities. Customers who follow the business on Instagram can receive a complimentary pastry cone filled with one of the shop’s signature spreads.

The new storefront, located on 4100 Yellowstone Avenue, represents another milestone in the company’s continued nationwide growth. Business leaders say the expansion reflects both strong consumer demand and the brand’s growing visibility following its television appearance.

Crispy Cones has locations in 15 states. The Pocatello location will be the third in Idaho. Other stores are in Rexburg and Idaho Falls.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan is a morning news anchor for Local News 8.

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