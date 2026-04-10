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New Online School Program Coming to District 91

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today at 8:06 PM
Published 8:16 PM
Superintendent Karla LaOrange announces that District 91 is expanding its online school program.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 will be expanding its online school offerings this fall to help meet growing demand for more flexible education options.

Students and parents looking to customize their education experience will have additional virtual tools available in August. 

The district will initially offer seven main courses online to students in middle school and high school.

“This fall we will be offering all of the core classes online – so English, Math, Science, Social Studies, Speech and Health," said District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange. "Then second trimester, which starts right after Thanksgiving, we will be offering our full array of courses online.”

After the first trimester, it plans to expand to add Advanced Placement and other elective digital classes to the mix.

“We've recognized a need that our parents and community have expressed to just provide more flexibility and options for credits, for learning, and to address the unique needs of some of our students,” said Dr. Thomas Kennedy, District 91’s federal programs director.

Tune in tonight at 10 PM for more details. This is a developing story and will be updated this evening.

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