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Idaho Falls YMCA Hosting Healthy Kids Day

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today at 10:18 PM
Published 10:27 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Family YMCA wants to help kids and families build healthy habits all year long. To help get them started, it will be hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday April 18.

The event will run from 9 am to 12 pm and offer a family friendly community event designed to get kids moving, learning and building healthy habits.

A wide range of activities will be available including sports games, cowboy roping and stick horse barrel racing, a family-friendly dance fitness class, crafts, health focused community resource booths, chair massages and free giveaways.

The community is invited to the free event at the YMCA building on 155 N. Corner Avenue. For more information on the event and other services the YMCA offers, go to idahofallsymca.org.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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