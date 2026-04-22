Hooked on books! Celebrate National Library Week at the Idaho Falls Public Library

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s National Library Week, and the Idaho Falls Public Library is celebrating with a plethora of activities!

"I like that you can pick the books out," said one young library fan Eliza Hancock, who loves reading Fancy Nancy books.



The library is visited by half a million individuals annually and boasts a collection of more than 350,000 books.



"We think it's a great library. We bring our kids all the time," said book-reading Dad Jameson Rammell. "We like the fish. Don't you like the fish? And then they have a great kids section. So we spend a lot of time there – tons of books, tons of free programs for the community."

Thursday, for World Book Day, librarians will host Storytime and Book Babies in the morning at 10:30 and 11:30 A.M.

On Saturday, at an "Authorpalooza" event, everyone is invited to come meet local book authors at noon and 2 P.M., with a Meet and Greet from 3 to 5 P.M. in the afternoon.



"I am a big believer in libraries," said frequent book worm Felicia Barker. "People should always come to the library. I mean, there's so many good resources if you know how to read. You can learn anything you want – absolutely anything!"



The library appeals to people of all ages – offering a myriad of weekly programs for kids, teens, and adults.

"Part of our focus is to help young children become literate," said Idaho Falls Public Library Director Robert Wright. "We focus on children's programing because if we can get children excited about reading before they go to school, they do better in school."



To young Henry Hancock, the library is a treasure trove of Dragon Masters books.

"My favorite part is I like Dragon books," he said. "I like one of those ones over there."